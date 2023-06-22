Margot Robbie loves the Barbie Dreamhouse

THE upcoming Barbie movie has everyone excited for every tidbit of it, and Margot Robbie, the main star of the movie, is always ready to serve everyone a plate. In a recent update, she gave a very pink preview of the long-awaited Barbie Land.

While giving a tour for Architectural Digest, Robbie showed off her favourite parts of the design elements, which include the multi-level playhouse’s kitchen, bubble bath, magical closet, and her personal favourite, the slide that goes from the bedroom down into the pool.

“Not super practical,“ Robbie acknowledges about the slide, “but nothing is for Barbie.” She also admits that stepping onto the Barbie set has been quite an otherworldly experience, especially when it is so pink that it led to a temporary global pink paint shortage for the very first time.

“It was kinda surreal,“ she recollected, “because I’d spent so long looking at the miniatures and the models and the drawings and the design of what it was gonna look like, and then when you see it firsthand in real life, it’s all there, and it’s really exciting.”

To give a better outlook, writer and director Greta Gerwig explained that the design for Barbie’s colourful cul-de-sac was the “product of so many discussions and so many references,“ and to make things more accurate, they also took inspiration from the doll’s history.

“Because Barbie was invented in 1959, it felt like we could ground everything in that look of 1950s soundstage musicals (think Gene Kelly and Vincente Minnelli), like those kind of wonderfully fake but emotionally artificial spaces,“ Gerwig stated.

Robbie also pointed out that since Barbie’s home is more of a Dreamhouse, it doesn’t function like a normal real house, like Barbie’s nonfunctional shower or her waterless pool.

“There is no water in Barbie Land. There’s no water or fire. There are no elements,“ Robbie pointed out. “Everyone walks around the pool,“ she teased. “Even though it’s fake, it’s really beautiful, which is kind of like everything in Barbie Land.”

As expected, Barbie will soon come into theatres on 20 July 2023 and it will be packed with a star-studded cast including Robbie, Ryan Gosling, John Cena, and Simu Liu.