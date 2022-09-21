Margot Robbie ‘mortified’ by Barbie set photo leaks

THROUGHOUT the summer, it was impossible to log on to social media without seeing photographs of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon spandex costumes on the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

The set photographs leaked by dozens of photographers in Los Angeles broke the internet for weeks. Robbie recently referred to the leaks as “mortifying” during a recent appearance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said when Fallon showed a Barbie set photo to viewers. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When asked if she ever thought the Barbie set photos would dominate internet buzz the way they did, Robbie responded: “No! I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.”

Robbie concluded: “It was like, mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time.”

Robbie plays the title character in Barbie, while Ryan Gosling portrays Ken. Warner Bros. continues to keep the premise of the film under wraps, despite rumours that it will feature multiple versions of Barbie and Ken dolls.

Warner Bros.’ Barbie premieres in theatres on July 21, 2023.