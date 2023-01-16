Marked for life

A tattoo is a permanent piece of body art, and the message behind it will last the rest of the person's life

HAVE you ever wondered about some of the most popular tattoo designs? Are you curious about their significance and what they stand for? After all, tattoos can have many metaphorical meanings. This list includes some of the most beautiful and meaningful tattoo designs, as well as the various meanings behind them. semicolon tattoo One of the most popular small, significant tattoos is the semicolon. This tattoo is usually associated with mental health difficulties. This symbol gained popularity after being associated with The Semicolon Project, a global initiative which raises awareness of mental illness and suicide survival , when an individual had the option of ending a sentence but opted to continue . The semicolon indicates that your story could have ended here, but it did not.

ampersand tattoo The meaning of the ampersand is “and”. This has a multitude of connotations, one of which is connection and togetherness – especially if you get this as a matching tattoo with a significant other. The other possible significance is that there is always more to the story. An ampersand creates a nice simple pattern; It's a lovely tattoo for individuals who prefer something small and subtle. Choose your type face carefully if you want your ampersand tattoo to stand out. anchor tattoo The anchor is a classic traditional tattoo design which was once associated with sailors, but has taken on a new meaning in modern times, and now symbolizes stability and peace. When worn as a matching tattoo with someone else, it serves to remind them that they are each other's anchor and that they both ground each other, which is both beautiful and reassuring. butterfly tattoo Butterflies are a symbol of transformation, as seen when it evolves from a mere caterpillar into a winged beauty. Many people find the connection reassuring, and take comfort in the tattoo of the creature which represents them going through difficult times, and emerging stronger and better as a result.

viking symbol tattoo There are numerous powerful symbols in Norse mythology that have been passed down from the Vikings' early days, and have enjoyed a resurgence as tattoo designs. Some popular rune tattoos include the inguz, which looks like a diamond and means “abundance”, or “new beginnings”, the valknut, which looks like three interlocking triangles and represents the cycle of life, and mjolnir, also known as Thor's Hammer. arrow tattoo Arrow tattoos represent finding your way. Arrows also represent strength due to their connection to hunting and being a powerful weapon. This combined meaning could represent you as a powerful fighter or warrior as you seek your own path in life. tribal tattoo The meaning of tribal tattoos varies by culture and design. With this genre of tattoo design, it's important to do your research to ensure you understand the significance of the tattoo design you're considering.

Tree of Life tattoo The tree of life is a Kabbalistic symbol (from the Kabbalah), though it is used in many religions. The tree of life represents a connection to everything in the universe. This is a very spiritual concept shared by many faiths. dots tattoo Dot tattoos are among the most basic, minimalist tattoo ideas. A single full stop, or dot, represents the conclusion of one phase and the beginning of another. The ellipses are represented by three dots on a line; This grammatical tattoo means that the sentence is not fully complete. This is about an unfinished journey or the principle of persistence. angel wing tattoos Angel wing tattoos are used to remember loved ones who have died. This is also a protection symbol. It often symbolizes purity, and for some people, this tattoo has religious significance