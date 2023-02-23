Marking 22 years of rock music legacy

AT the turn of the millennium, then-newly formed rock band nakedbreed took the country’s rock scene by galvanising force. Released almost back-to-back, the band dropped Breeding Ground and nakedbreed.

Both releases are still sought out by fans and collectors despite having long been sold out.

Questioned on why the band, in its 20 years of existence, only released two albums, the band’s vocalist, Justin explained to theSun that it was due to several reasons, including financial constraints and line-up changes.

He further added that the band continued releasing singles throughout the years independently.

“It is probably why most people haven’t heard of us in awhile. Rest assured nakedbreed has been around and will always be as long as we are alive and well,” he said.

In a 2021 interview, Justin had mentioned that the band was planning a future album.

“Instead of an album, we’re going to do an EP with five songs first. Recording will begin at the end of this year,” Justin updated.

On Feb 25, the band will be celebrating the 22nd anniversary of their self-titled album at Angguk Studios in Ara Damansara.

It will be the first time nakedbreed plays live after the pandemic shut down the live music space. As the band was known for actively performing pre-Covid, the four-man band will be bringing some pent up energy to the show, which will also feature live performances by Jason Lo and Skies Are Red.

“The setlist will be all nakedbreed songs. There was a time when we might have inserted a cover into the list, but this is our anniversary and we’re not going to celebrate another band’s music for this show,” Justin noted.

He also explained that while tickets will be sold at the door, nakedbreed strongly encourages fans to buy the tickets online at nakedbreed.ubertickets.asia