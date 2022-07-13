Marvel criticised by VFX artists for underpayment, overwork

THE drama surrounding the VFX industry in regards to Hollywood’s reliance on them continues to expand, as VFX artist Dhruv Govil has added his voice to the rising chorus of the VFX industry speaking out against Marvel.

“Working on Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry,“ Govil wrote on Twitter.

“They’re a horrible client, and I’ve seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings.”

Govil has been credited with contributing to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbusters Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

His tweet was in response to a Reddit thread that similarly criticised Marvel Studios' treatment of VFX workers.

Initially written by user “Independent-Ad419”, the post is filled with VFX artists sharing their negative experiences regarding their contributions to the MCU's ever-growing library of productions.

Many commenters still active in the field note that they specifically request not to be assigned Marvel projects due to a variety of factors such as pay that was said to be not equivalent to the effort placed into the work, and unreasonable deadlines and turnaround times.

These are sentiments previously shared by Todd Sheridan Perry, a VFX artist who worked on Black Panther. Perry stated that Marvel Studios rushed the development of the film's climactic final battle, resulting in a sequence that he felt was unsatisfying.

Ironically, on the same day as Govil’s tweet, a clip of Taika Waititi was uploaded, showing him mocking the CGI of his character Korg in the new Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Does this look real?,” he asks Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson, who laughs in response. Waititi has come under fire on Twitter for his seemingly tone-deaf and “insensitive” remarks.

While the MCU is known for featuring an extensive array of VFX technology, recent entries in the sprawling franchise have been criticised by fans who have been disappointed with the CGI.

Most recently, the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was grilled by fans who felt that Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) green alter-ego looked unconvincing.

At the time of writing, Marvel Studios and Disney have yet to respond.