Marvel’s favourite bromance

THE friendship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a show for the public; it’s genuine. During an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Shawn Levy, who is helming Deadpool 3, confirmed the authenticity of their close bond.

Levy, 55, emphatically stated, “It’s f---ing real,” playfully adding, “The guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I love each other. Because that bromance is a tale for all time.” Notably, Levy had previously collaborated with Reynolds, 46, on Free Guy (2021) and The Adam Project (2022), with Reynolds announcing a sequel for Free Guy after its successful debut.

In the realm of Marvel, Reynolds and Jackman, 54, are gearing up to reprise their iconic roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in Deadpool 3. The film commenced production in London in May.

Deadpool 3 is expected to be the character’s grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking the first time that Reynolds and Jackman have teamed up for a Marvel movie since Reynolds portrayed a different version of Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman initially revealed Wolverine’s involvement in the upcoming Deadpool movie in September 2022 through a video shared on social media. They assured fans that this wouldn’t disrupt the character’s previous storyline, which concluded with Logan’s death in the acclaimed film Logan.

“Logan takes place in 2029 – a totally separate thing,” clarified Reynolds in a video statement. “Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.” Both actors have openly expressed their admiration for each other, with Reynolds sharing that Jackman provided valuable advice for his singing and dancing scenes in the holiday comedy Spirited.

Jackman, known for his musical talents on both stage and screen, advised Reynolds to relish the experience because that enjoyment would translate to the audience’s enjoyment. Jackman himself shared his excitement about working with Reynolds in Deadpool 3, anticipating plenty of on-screen clashes between their characters.

In Jackman’s words, “All jokes aside, I’ll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I’ve ever done.” Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on May 3, 2024, promising to deliver a delightful dose of the Reynolds-Jackman dynamic to Marvel fans.