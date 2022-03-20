Marvel’s Illuminati may appear in Doctor Strange 2

MARVEL fans were sent into a frenzy earlier this week after a chance caption in Empire magazine appeared to confirm that the Illuminati would be featured in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Some of the characters are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while some may appear, in the future with the exception of one character. Tony Stark/Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. had already died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, Cumberbatch was asked if the Illuminati would be in the Multiverse of Madness but producer Richie Palmer appeared to deflect the speculation. He said “rumours are just rumours” but if they were ever to introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some connection with characters in the MCU rather than replicating the comics.

The trailer of Doctor Strange had fans debating if Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X as a mysterious bald man was spotted in one of the scenes. The much-anticipated movie will release in theatres on May 6, 2021.