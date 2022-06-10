Marvel’s next team-up movie is going to be villanous

A FILM based on the Thunderbolts – a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics – is in early development, with Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) set to direct, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) will write the film, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce.

Like most upcoming Marvel projects, plot details are under lock and key, and no casting information has been revealed.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are made up of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies – some of whom have already appeared within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Those villains include Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Tim Roth’s Abomination, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, and Black Widow villain Taskmaster, played by Olga Kurylenko.

Even some Avengers members, like Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton or Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, could make the list of Thunderbolts characters.

As for the leader of the Thunderbolts, there are at least two possibilities in the MCU; Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In the realm of comic books, the Thunderbolts are dangerous and considered as actual threats to the Avengers.