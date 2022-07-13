Marvel, ‘Squid Game’ poised to make Emmys history

MARVEL Studios has once again scored big at the Emmys! Despite not placing in the major categories, the MCU universe came through with 19 nominations for this year’s awards.

The studio racked up the nominations for four of its recent series, Loki, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and What If...?

Moon Knight takes the lead, earning eight nominations. Among the choice awards: best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best fantasy/sci-fi costumes; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score), and best character voice-over performance.

Though Moon Knight did score two nominations for its stunt performance, the series failed to net nominations for its leading actors, Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

As for Loki, the Disney Plus series secured six nominations in total.

They include best production design for a narrative period or fantasy programme, best cinematography for a single-camera series, best fantasy/sci-fi costumes, best music composition for a series (original dramatic score), best original main title theme music, and best sound editing for a comedy or drama series.

Marvel’s next-in-line potential winner, Hawkeye picked up two nominations. Those two were for best stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program, and best stunt performance. On the animated side, Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If...? also received love from the Emmys.

What If ...? got three nominations for its debut season. It was nominated for best-animated programme and twice in the best character voice-over performance section. The late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is among the actors nominated in that section.

The actor received the posthumous nomination for his voice work, playing four different versions of King T’Challa in What If...?

But aside from Marvel, Korean hit series Squid Game also emerged as one of the front runners. In fact, the Netflix show racked up over 14 nominations. Three of which were in major categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Its nomination for Outstanding Drama Series also makes it the first foreign language series to be nominated in the category.