Marvel Studios pushes back shows

FOLLOWING their plans to give larger breathing space between releases to avoid saturating the market, Marvel Studios’ upcoming fare has now been pushed back, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The WandaVision spin-off series for Disney+, Agatha: Cauldron of Chaos, has been delayed to early fall next year. It has also been renamed to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Another spin-off, Echo, from 2021’s Hawkeye, will see a two-month delay to January 2024. The show will feature Alaqua Cox in the titular role as a deaf Native American superhero.

On the animation side of the Marvel slate, X-Men ‘97, an update of the classic ‘90s animated series, will be released early in next year. Initially scheduled to premiere early this year, the second season of What If...? will see a release in December instead.

Some of these delays will lead to an excess of Marvel shows being dumped into next year’s slate of releases, which could see those series and films being pushed back as well.

With these delays in mind, only one Marvel show will stay on course for a 2023 release: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The Disney+ show’s second season, set in the multiverse, will begin airing on Oct 6.

It is important to know that these premiere dates are also due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are demanding increased compensation and protection against the use of AI in the industry.

Each guild member has stopped working on all projects, and SAG members will not promote any major studio offerings during the hiatus.