JAMESON YAP has a distinctive style in calligraphy art. He invented a unique stroke style when writing Chinese calligraphy characters and turns them into works of art. In his one-of-a-kind, contemporary artworks, Yap brings together traditional calligraphy and modern abstract art. Yap learned his masterstrokes from his late grandfather, who taught him basic traditional calligraphy when he was five years old. “He made me practise calligraphy by writing on newspapers every day, to perfect my stroke and senses in calligraphy,” said Yap. “After many years of practicing calligraphy, I invented my own unique style of the stroke to express my senses in art perfectly, which was inspired by the flow of river water. I called it River-stroke (Liu Su),” said the 39-year-old artist. “Liu means river flow in Chinese and river-stroke writing creates a form of smoothness and sense of connectivity. It is unique as these characters can be completed in a single continuous brush stroke or a single breath (in Chinese).” Yap was inspired after watching aerial video footage of the Amazon River. The flow of the river touched him profoundly. “The beauty of the River-stroke kept me feeling amazed and encourage me to explore further on its depth,” he said.

Heart Sutra from the River-stroke series is Yap’s largest artwork, at 240cm x 120cm. - Pictures courtesy of Jameson Yap

Pushing boundaries “In my large pieces, I often overlap the characters in a unique sequence, which made my calligraphy an abstract art form instead of ordinary calligraphy. You will find different characters every time you revisit or look at the artwork and it also depends on your mood. “It is also a breakthrough in traditional Chinese calligraphy, which does not practice overlapping characters. This style is very much influenced by the multicultural environment where I grew up and this motivated me to go beyond boundaries.” Almost 40% of Yap’s art collectors are non-Chinese educated art lovers who appreciate oriental art, especially Chinese calligraphy art from Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

A poem by Du-Fu, Spring Rain from the River-stroke series.

A purpose in life Apart from creating art, Yap’s mission is to introduce the beauty and variety of meaning each Chinese character holds, and spread Chinese culture to the world. “Chinese characters are not popular among international art collectors but I would like to alter that. I believe art collectors do not need to know the Chinese language or characters to appreciate art. I believe a magnificent piece of art is viewed for its expression of emotion instead of reading the meaning of each word.” Yap said modern Chinese calligraphy art is similar to abstract art, except that it is in the form of characters and stimulates a different impact and meditative effect, and has a deeper meaning. Art lovers can choose to incorporate characters that hold a special meaning as a part of the art. “I want to show that calligraphy art can be creative, communicative and express emotions instead of the traditional way of focusing on the style of writing. Through my artworks, I also hope to express the distinctive style, influences and characteristics of a Malaysian growing up in Nanyang, China.”

Heart’; Mind.