Masterpieces come to life

Van Gogh Alive is Malaysia's first multisensory and digital art exhibition of the Dutch master's works

(from third left) Pua, YB Khairul Firdaus and Choo pose together with exhibition partners and executives at the launch of Van Gogh Alive. –ALL PIX BY ADIB RAWI/THESUN

MALAYSIANS can look forward to the world-renowned exhibition Van Gogh Alive , an immersive art exhibition paying homage to historically acclaimed artist, Vincent Van Gogh. This fully interactive and Instagram-worthy exhibit will accompany the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Malaysia to take visitors on an immersive journey through the artist's imagination and masterpieces. Created and produced by Grande Experiences, co-produced by KKLive and Gravitytai Co., Ltd., the exhibition – which has already been presented in over 80 cities worldwide – forgoes the preconceived ideas of traditional museum visits, and hopes to change how individuals engage with art.

The exhibition will have floor-to-ceiling projections of the post-impressionist painter's dramatic brushstrokes and bright colors that unfold the story of the artist's past. Van Gogh Alive has also placed its name in Malaysian Book of Records, in not one, but two categories – First AI Multisensory Digital Art Exhibition, and The Largest Visitors in a Multisensory Digital Art Exhibition. YB Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) said: “It brings me pride to see our Malaysian corporations evolve and showcase their innovations to the world. This exclusivity is key to generating an international demand for such events and driving tourist arrivals. “I take this opportunity to thank the organizers and producers of Van Gogh Alive and The Greatest Artist for being daring enough to execute the immersive exhibition and providing a platform for Malaysians to learn and grow in this regard.”

Additionally, the hosts of the event; Meta Doers World Holdings Berhad (MDW) & FrameMotion Studio Sdn. Bhd. has teased the inclusion of an additional AI-powered, fully-interactive exhibit that is built exclusively for visitors in Malaysia to enjoy. While the primary exhibition allows attendees to reminisce about the famous painter's art in larger-than-life cascades of colors, the new addition will allow attendees to take a deep dive into the painter's history and get a hands-on immersive Van Gogh art history experience through wide interactive activities. Ken Choo Chee Heong, Chief Marketing Officer of MDW, and Jeand Pua, Chief Executive Officer of FrameMotion Studio shared: “Visitors can be prepared for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they enter into another world and immerse themselves in Van Gogh's art. “Since this is the first time Van Gogh Alive is coming to Malaysia, we partnered it with an additional exhibition to elevate the event by letting visitors have a more hands-on, interactive experience that they are unable to find anywhere else in the world. ”

This once-in-a-lifetime experience of Van Gogh's artworks will be available to the public until March 16, 2023, and tickets can be purchased at www.vangogh.com.my priced at RM75 for adults and RM68 for children & senior citizens . Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of projection mapping, illuminating the appreciation of conceptual, contemporary and sensory art by The Greatist Artist : AI Artist Greeting Be welcomed to their immersive space by none other than Van Gogh himself, brought to life by AI! From his life between the mid and late 1800s, to how he became one of the greatest Post-Impressionists in the world, relive his achievements in a way like never before. Infinity Starry Walkway As you traverse through the field of stars, soak in the atmosphere of a seemingly infinite space, marveling at the stars. Inspired by James Abbott McNeill Whistler's Nocturne in Black and Gold, this immersive experience displays the muted yet harmonious composition he was known for. The Light of Hope Feel the pulsating vibes of sunflowers, inspired by Van Gogh's masterpieces, as they react to your presence, following your every move.