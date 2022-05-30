Matthew McConaughey brings comfort to Uvalde

ACTOR Matthew McConaughey is showing his support for the people of Uvalde, Texas following the recent shooting at Robb Elementary School. The tragic incident saw the murder of 21 individuals – 19 of whom were fourth-grade students and two were school teachers.

Hence, the 52-year-old star, who was born in Uvalde, visited his home state and comforted the local community. He was indeed seen in Republican congressman Tony Gonzalez’s Twitter photo, where the pair was seen together with the school district staffers of the local state.

Apart from his visitation, McConaughey also posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram after news of the shooting surfaced. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote in his post.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighbourhood tomorrow?”

Despite this being a devastating frequent reality, McConaughey believes Americans should start thinking of ways to combat the issue.

The Dallas Buyers Club star concluded his post by sending his condolences to the victims’ families. “To those who dropped their loved ones off to school not knowing that today was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”