Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves from memoir

WHILE attending at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Friends star Matthew Perry addressed the seemingly random comments directed at Keanu Reeves in his 2022 book which details his battle with addiction and substance abuse.

In his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry was speaking about the late actor River Phoenix, who passed away in 1993.

Perry wrote: “River was a beautiful man, inside and out – too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

The mention of John Wick star Reeves drew some backlash from fans, and Perry has since made a promise to take down his contentious remark, which he said “was a foolish thing”.

In an earlier apology made last October, Perry said he was a “big fan of Reeves” and had only used a random name in the writing.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street,“ Perry said during a discussion at the book festival. He noted that any future versions of the book will not have Reeves’ name in it.

However, Perry admits that he has not yet personally apologised to the actor.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise,” he promised.