Maui and Moana are back

ACTOR Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media on Tuesday to share his excitement at announcing the release date for Disney’s live-action remake of Moana.

The live-action version of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 27 June 2025, which will be nine years after the release of the animated version.

Johnson, 51, wrote on Instagram, quoting a notable line from Moana: “Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases.”

“It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dances of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families,“ the Black Adam star continued. “Love and mana.”

Johnson included a photo of a Hawaiian island, with the Moana audi track Tulou Tagaloa sung by Olivia Foa’i.

In April 2023, during Disney’s shareholder meeting, Dwayne Johnson announced the forthcoming live-action remake of Moana.