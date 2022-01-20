Max vs. Alec: Decades-old ‘Dark Angel’ feud comes to light

RECENTLY, Jensen Ackles was a guest for the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast, where he talked about his time on Dark Angel, the sci-fi show that was broadcasted in the early 2000s.

In the show, Jessica Alba starred as Max Guevara, the main character, and was where she got her big break, whereas Ackles joined the show as Alec McDowell, a regular in Season 2.

When Rosenbaum asked if Alba was cool to work with, Ackles bluntly replied: “No. She was horrible,” before claiming that he had mentioned that to her too.

“I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,“ the Supernatural star added. “But she was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young and in a rocky relationship with her co-star (Michael Weatherly, who would later star in NCIS), which definitely caused some undue stress on set.”

Ackles said that he was the new kid on the block that got picked on by the lead. The 43-year-old actor described his relationship with Alba as horrible bickering siblings before adding: “She had it out for me.”

After a while, Ackles told Rosenbaum that he had had it before he decided to fight fire with fire. He recalled that he would say things like: “Looks like we’re getting b**** Alba today ... everybody hang onto your nuts,” before swearing that the crew “loved” their banter.

Ackles said his approach built some mutual respect and that they even hung out like friends, despite them arguing daily.

He also recalled Alba being there for him during a hard day on set.

“My grandfather died while I was shooting and she just walked into my trailer and held me for half an hour,“ he shared. “But she didn’t make it easy on me on set.”