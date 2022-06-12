May I Help You combines love, suspense, and excitement

THE new K-drama series May I Help You is a mix of romance-comedy and fantasy, starring Lee Jun-Young and Lee Hye-ri, also known as Hyeri, as the protagonists. Baek Dong-Ju (Hyeri), a young funeral director with a magical gift for communicating with the dead. On the other hand, Kim Jip-Sa (Lee) works with his uncle to manage a daily errands business and offers a variety of services. A sweet relationship develops between the two when their paths intersect.

Thankfully, the series made a very solid first impression. The characters in the series were introduced quite well, with the emphasis being on who they are rather than what they do. Since each story’s concept concerns death and life, each episode contains a range of heartwarming stories that recall healing teachings.

Personally, I enjoy watching fantasy K-dramas. I believe that a lot of K-drama viewers hold a similar viewpoint. They frequently exude an aura that is distinctly theirs. This feeling is there in May I Help You, however the fantasy aspect has received less attention thus far.

I believe this aspect will receive greater attention in upcoming episodes. This strategy struck me as being intriguing. The chemistry between Hyeri and Lee is, at most, decent. Unlike some other dramas where the relationship between the two main protagonists is brought fast, I liked how the two’s romance is not built too early.

Instead of these two, the author intended to concentrate more on the primary narrative. I love how slowly things were moving between them. With this character, Hyeri looks much more organised, which I thought was a great change. Lee produced a convincing performance; he’s really underappreciated. I’m glad he’s picking up steam after a fantastic performance in Love and Leashes.

I can already see that either this series would wind up being a fairly tranquil drama without any exceptional scenes, which I am also happy with, or it would have a tragic twist like most fantasy shows. For the audience, the only way to appreciate this show is to not have any expectations in order to avoid being let down by wanting more from it. This series might be a great choice if you’re looking for something with drama, love, and fantasy.

May I Help You is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes premiere every Wednesday and Thursday, and the season finale is set for Dec 22.

Directors: Sim So-Yeon & Park Sun-Young

Cast: Hyeri, Lee Jun-Young, Kim Ha-Eon, Lee Kyu-Han and Park Soo-Young

E-VALUE: 7

ACTING: 8

PLOT: 7