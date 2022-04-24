McDonald’s hints at BTS Meal comeback!

On April 21, the return of the BTS meal was all but confirmed when McDonald’s sent off a tweet on its account implying a comeback.

Fans have been noticing that McDonald's has been not-so-subtly promoting BTS-related news on social media. The fast food giant promoted BTS's PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS event on Twitter on April 8 and reintroduced these BTS x McDonald's merch characters on April 15.

ARMYs!! Prepare yourself: the BTS Meal may be making a comeback soon.

When McDonald's introduced 'The BTS Meal' in April 2021, the 'Famous Order' launch went viral on social media, trending worldwide. McDonald's first began its ‘Famous Orders' to coincide with the 2020 Super Bowl.

At the time, the news that the Korean mega-group BTS was teaming with the world's largest fast-food business to develop their own K-Pop Meal sent social media ablaze. The BTS Meal consisted of nine pieces of Chicken McNuggets, large fries, a large drink, and special sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by famous South Korean McDonald's recipes.

Fans gathered the purple packaging of the meal as merch, as well as the official BTS x McDonald's HYBE MERCH clothes, which comprised T-shirts, hoodies, socks, and more.

BTS Meal's reappearance couldn't come at a better time since BTS is making their comeback on June 10. If this is true, let’s hope the set comes with photocards this time.