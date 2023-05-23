Meadow Walker’s ‘Fast X’ cameo honours late Paul Walker

THE stars of Fast X are singing their praises for Meadow Walker.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster spoke exclusively with People magazine at the 2023 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party in Los Angeles over the weekend, where they praised late co-star Paul Walker's daughter, who made a cameo in the newest Fast & Furious film.

“It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life’s work,“ Diesel said.

Rodriguez, for her part, noted: “It’s everything to us because [Paul’s] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we’re doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive.”

Brewster, meanwhile, added that Meadow is now “woven into the fabric forever”.

Meadow's father, Paul, who died from a car crash at age 40 in November 2013, had starred in the first seven movies in the action franchise.

2015’s Furious 7 marked his final film appearance and was completed with help from his brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, who starred as body doubles for his character, Brian O'Conner.

In Fast X, Meadow stars as a flight attendant who hands Jakob Toretto (John Cena) a few small bottles of alcohol.

Earlier this month, she shared a behind-the-scenes image from the movie's production on Instagram.

“The first [Fast & Furious film] was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,“ the caption read.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”