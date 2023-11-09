Mecha mania

The game supports up to four players in a team. – PICS BY D3 PUBLISHER

MOST likely emboldened by the fan praise and critical reception seen for FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, developer D3 Publisher has announced its own mecha third-person shooter for release later this year. If Fires of Rubicon is too hard for you, then Custom Mech Wars looks like it may be a better fit, at least based purely on how this game is not developed by FromSoftware, a studio notorious for its uncompromisingly difficult games. Based on what D3 Publisher has shared, Custom Mech Wars seems to have the similar depth of robot and weapon customisation through its “Omega Customisation System” in-game hub. Scratch that; this game might allow more absurdity in its customisation.

The game will apparently allow the mechas to be built beyond just the standard bipedal classics, and will allow multiple heads, arms and legs in any position and angle to be fitted on the mechas according to each individual player’s imagination. theSun saw one screenshot on Gematsu, where the mecha in this game had far too many weapons it could reasonably carry, and another screenshot on the developer’s site where the mecha is just a series of heads stacked on top of each other. Custom Mech Wars will have missions, and mechas can be customised by destroying enemy units and collecting loot, in a recycling-esque game design.