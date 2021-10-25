$!Meet the new characters of Netflix’s You season 3

The beloved series is back with even more zany characters

IT IS official! Our favourite dysfunctional couple is finally moving to the suburbs. After two years of waiting, Netflix is bringing back the enigmatic Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn from You, which is currently showing on the streamer. Fresh from their deadly sins and revelations in season 2, Joe and Love – now married with a baby on the way – are heading to the Californian suburb of Madre Linda for a fresh start. As their relationship takes a new turn, Joe continues his cycle of obsession, this time with his new next-door neighbour. However, Love is on the lookout and will do anything to ensure her “perfect” family is not destroyed by Joe’s compulsive actions. The psychological thriller will also welcome a new bunch of characters into the franchise. While waiting for our favourite psychotic couple to cause havoc, let us get to know more about our new victims, shall we?

Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad First on our list is Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad. Known for her work in NCIS and Bones, Grant will play Sherry, a locally famous “Momfluencer” who is adored for her well-crafted nice-girl persona. And beneath this ‘sweetness’ lies a strong feeling of envy for Love. Despite that, she warmly welcomes her into her wealthy and elitist social circle of friends. Could she be eventually turned around and be a true-blue loyal friend to Love? Guess we have to wait and see! Travis Van Winkle as Cary Conrad Joining the group is Travis Van Winkle as Cary Conrad. A wealthy and charismatic individual, Cary who is a self-proclaimed “Master of Self-Optimisation” runs his own supplement company. Unfortunately for him, he runs into Joe and unknowingly invites him into his inner circle. The actor whose previous credits include Transformers and Friday the 13th got himself a physical transformation for the role. Winkle shared on Instagram that he gained over 10 pounds of muscle; “I just spent six months of five days a week in my garage gym, one day of cardio per week, a dynamic nutrition plan and this is where I got to.”

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Who could forget the mischievous Prudence Blackwood from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? As the leader of the weird sisters, Prudence brought great terror to the students of the Church of Night. Now, Tati is lending her voice to Marienne, a mother of a young child. To support her youngster, she works at a local library as a librarian. With her sharp eye, no trouble goes unnoticed which may be a problem for Joe and Love. But Marienne is also occupied with issues of her own. Though she seeks to move past them, they seem to haunt her more often than she cares to admit.

Dylan Arnold as Theo Engler Dylan Arnold is another newcomer of this season. The Seattle native is set to portray Theo Engler, a college student pursuing his studies while coping with his strained relationship with his father. Sadly, his coping mechanism involves abusing substances and other dangerous behaviours. Before earning the role, the actor got his break in the 2018 horror flick, Halloween alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and the 2017 drama, Mudbound.

Scott Speedman as Matthew Engler. — PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Speedman as Matthew Engler Speaking of the devil! Underworld star Scott Speedman will be playing the father of Theo Engler. Though Speedman’s character is a successful CEO, he struggles to communicate his thoughts and emotions with others especially his son. In fact, he is reserved, even at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, which complicates his relationships.