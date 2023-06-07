Meet the Philips AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series

KEEPING the house clean is essential for a happy and healthy environment. However, the busy lifestyles of many adults often leave them with limited time and energy for extensive cleaning tasks. Fortunately, the Philips AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series is here to make our lives easier.

Recently, I had the chance to use and review the Philips AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series, and it’s nothing short of everything I ever wanted in such a product and more.

For the usual everyday problem, it’s a solution that fits everyone to a tee. At home, I took turns using the product with my grandmother, and while I expected her to like the product, I didn’t expect her to love it. She sang praises while using it, stating how easy it is to use and how it doesn’t make her bones ache while getting into small crevices. It’s clearly a solution that is suitable for a wide variety of ages.

Not to mention, thanks to the high-efficiency motor and low water consumption, compared to traditional cleaning solutions, the AquaTrio Cordless in W&D configuration can save up to 65% of energy and 90% of water, which is a major plus in saving money.

Vacuum Only

The Vacuum Only mode has an advanced setup where it can capture up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke. With a long runtime of 45 minutes, it can have exceptional manoeuvrability and visibility with deep reach, even under low furniture. Also, a feature that is becoming a clear favourite from my end is the LED lights on the nozzle to highlight hard-to-detect or deeply hidden dirt or dust particles.

Vacuum and Active Mop

For the Vacuum and Active Mop modes, you can vacuum and mop simultaneously. This wet and dry vacuum cleaner has two patented high-speed functions. The amazing AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively wet-cleans hard floors, effectively removing up to 99.9% of bacteria in one go.

Other than that, the patented high-speed rotation brush technology paired with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning Power Brushes, with constant clean water flow from a dedicated clean water tank released onto the floor and immediately picked up again by the two Power Brushes. There will never be a need to drag around a heavy mop bucket or use dirty mopping water again (much to my grandmother’s happiness).

Handheld

This mode is a detachable Handheld for users’ added convenience. The vacuum-only set-up can easily be transformed from a dry vacuum stick to a convenient handheld to easily clean upholstery, shelves, and table surfaces. It can be especially handy for hard-to-reach areas and quick cleanups around your home and in your car.

With the help of this particular 3- in-1 product, there would be no more mess to leave behind as it would leave your home spotless and squeaky clean. Say goodbye to long, difficult, and tiring chore times with this multipurpose device.

With all of these features and benefits, the Philips AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series is priced at RM3,499, but if you go to Harvey Norman’s website, you’ll be lucky to catch it at a lower price. Find it atharveynorman.com.my/home-appliances/vacuum-cleaners-en/stick-and-handheld-vacuum-cleaners-en/philips-9000-series-aquatrio-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-xw9383.html

Don’t let the price tag deter you, because the Philips AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series is a worthwhile investment that will revolutionise your cleaning experience and leave you wondering how you managed without it.