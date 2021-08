FOOD waste has long plagued Malaysia. There is a constant torrent of wastage, even outside of the festive seasons that are a feature of our multi-racial country.

The statistics speak for themselves: food discard before the first lockdown last year averaged 2.1 tonnes daily, according to Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp Malaysia).

That dropped to 1.7 tonnes during the MCO and crept back to 2.2 tonnes daily after the period ended in June.

Speaking to theSun, Grub Cycle co-founder Redza Shahid shared his insights into the problem.

“If you’re talking about the food industry and food waste, it has to be divided into three parts – the restaurants, groceries and vegetables,” said Redza.

“For vegetables, in the early days of the MCO, food waste increased because these have been traditionally sent from the farms to supermarkets. When the lockdown happened, there was an increase of food waste as people weren’t going as much to the supermarkets”.

In terms of groceries during the time, Redza said there was a lot of excess food with their expiry dates due and much fewer shoppers.

“If you go to a supermarket these days, you can see a lot of products on their ‘reduced to clear’ rack. These are always full now.’’

“For restaurants, the sad part is that many have closed down,‘’ said the social entrepreneur.

“They are also not producing more than what they can sell. So, that’s not good for Grub Cycle but it’s good for the environment,” he added.

“It is one of the reasons that Grub Cycle is not active.’’