Megan Fox fires back at false claim of forcing sons into girls’ clothes

MEGAN Fox strongly criticised a statement made by Republican politician Robby Starbuck regarding her children’s clothing choices. The celebrity shared a screenshot of Starbuck’s tweet from June 8, where he alleged that she had coerced her sons into wearing girls’ clothes while playing in a park.

In her Instagram post on June 10, Fox expressed reluctance to give attention to Starbuck, whom she described as a person seeking publicity. However, she took the opportunity to educate him on the importance of never using children as a means to gain wealth, power, success, or fame. She emphasised that leveraging children or their identities for personal gain, especially under false and malicious pretences, is unacceptable.

Fox, who has three sons (Noah Shannon, 10; Bodhi Ransom, 9; Journey River, 6) with her former husband Brian Austin Green, went on to criticize Starbuck for attempting to exploit her children’s gender identity. She stated that his actions had placed him on the “wrong side of the universe.”

Additionally, she conveyed her resilience, noting that she had faced similar attacks from insecure, narcissistic, and insignificant individuals before, yet she had persevered. She concluded by warning Starbuck that he had chosen the wrong person to mess with.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You (messed) with the wrong witch,“ she said.

Starbuck had initially posted his inflammatory tweet last Thursday, accompanied by a photo of Fox walking behind her sons. He claimed to have witnessed two of her children having emotional breakdowns while alleging that their mother had forced them to wear girls’ clothes, with their nanny attempting to console them.

Fox’s ex-husband, also denounced Starbuck’s claim, highlighting the selfish motives of individuals who disregard the negative impact on parent-child relationships.