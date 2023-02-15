Megan Kelly and Machine Gun Kelly split?

IT looks like there’s trouble in paradise for Megan Fox and her musician fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

According to a source from People magazine, the actress, 36, is not on speaking terms at the moment with her fiancé, 32, following a fight during the Super Bowl weekend.

“Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” said the source.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” the source added, noting that while the couple “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”

Aside from the actress removing all photos and videos of herself with MGK from her social media, the Jennifer’s Body actress’ initially hinted at a possible breakup on Instagram over the weekend, before deactivating her account entirely.

She uploaded a post featuring a series of photos of herself as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé’s song Pray You Catch Me from 2016’s Lemonade, writing: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

Before Fox deactivated her Instagram, she had responded to a fan’s comment speculating MGK may have been unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie – whom fans believe to be Sophie Lloyd, the Papercuts performer’s guitarist.

In the comments section of Fox’s last post, before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple’s relationship, writing: “He probably got with Sophie.”

Fox jokingly responded that it could’ve been her: “Maybe I got with Sophie,” alongside a fire emoji.

Neither party has previously addressed the fan speculation.