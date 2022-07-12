Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix series out soon

THE Netflix series starring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has a release date.

Volume one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-part docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, will launch on Netflix on Dec 8, with Volume two following on Dec 15.

The series seeks to answer some of the questions surrounding the couple’s difficult relationship with the British royal family.

At the time, critics felt she was too daring, opinionated, challenging, American, and multicultural. Most importantly, they felt that Meghan, as the Duchess of Sussex, should not have interfered with Prince Harry, the future heir to the British monarchy.

The duchess endured scathing criticism from British citizens who – she claimed – prefer their royals to be dutiful and traditional, as well as attacks from tabloid publications. Eventually, the couple decided to withdraw from being working members of the royal family, and chose to move to America to raise their children.

According to Neflix, the series “depicts the surreptitious days of their courtship in its early stages”. The issues that led the pair to pull back from their full-time duties in the institution are the most intriguing aspect.

In the teaser for the release date announcement, Prince Harry remarks: ”It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ’what on earth happened?”

Harry revealed that his family had “played a dirty game”, and he was frightened that history might repeat itself, referring to what happened with his mother, the late Princess Diana. Then the prince added: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”