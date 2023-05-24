Melissa McCarthy overcame hostile work environment

COMEDIAN Melissa McCarthy is no stranger to toxic work environment, as she recently revealed in an interview with The Observer.

McCarthy also revealed that it was so bad that she became sick, with others in the cast and crew “weeping” due to the toxicity.

The experience led McCarthy to realise she can’t remain quiet amid inappropriate working conditions.

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” McCarthy said.

“I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective. Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

McCarthy’s co-star in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey recently praised McCarthy for teaching her how to speak up and say what works for her on set.

In the remake to the beloved underwater classic, McCarthy will be playing the villainous sea witch Ursula. It’s the Oscar nominee’s first big Hollywood musical.

She’ll return to comedy in a Christmas-themed movie for Peacock.

“It’s a fist fight to try to get comedies made right now. And I don’t know why, because we’ve never needed to laugh more,” McCarthy told The Observer.

“Comedy allows you to sit next to somebody whose ideas don’t match up. And maybe you come out a little closer. I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing in this world.”