Men’s haircare essentials

Our writer gives an insight into the products he uses and how they can benefit you

YOU prioritize taking good care of your skin and body by eating right, exercising, and striving to look your best. While that’s commendable, have you paid enough attention to your hair? For men, hair is an important aspect as it plays a vital role in personal appearance. But sometimes, hair can be a tricky business, and finding the best products for it can be a challenge for some men. While most people are familiar with basic hair care products such as shampoo and conditioner, the world of men’s hair care is full of diverse products. Understanding pomade, clay, and their styles is crucial to a perfect hair day. It’s also important to know your hair type and choose the right products. With so many options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. In this article, we’ve chosen the best hair products on the market as well as everything you need to know about them.

-> Wax What wax is for: High hold, low to medium shine, applied to dry hair Wax is a popular hairstyling product for men. It is a type of hair product that provides a medium to strong hold and a matte or low-shine finish. Hair wax can be used on both dry and damp hair, and it is easy to apply. It can also be reworked throughout the day, making it a versatile option for those who like to change their hairstyle frequently. The best option would be DASHU Men Premium Super Matte Wax, which is the top men’s hair styling brand in South Korea. It provides the ideal hold for any hair volume and thickness. Simple to use, with a light amount of stickiness.

-> Clay What clay is for: Medium hold, low shine, applied to dry hair Hair clay is a hair styling product that’s gaining popularity among men. It’s a type of hair wax that provides a strong, matte finish and a natural look. Hair clay uses a combination of natural ingredients like kaolin clay, and bentonite clay to give hair a pliable hold that can be restyled throughout the day. The texture of hair clay is often thicker and drier than other hair waxes, which makes it perfect for men who want a messy, textured hairstyle. The HANZ DE FUKO Claymation is a great organic hair wax option for those trying to use more natural products. Because this hair wax is a clay-wax hybrid, it is suitable for both styling wax and clay users. Additionally, it contains natural ingredients that nourish hair from roots to ends all day.

-> Pomade What pomade is for: Medium to high hold, high shine, apply to damp hair The slicked-back hairstyle pioneer tools. Hair pomade is frequently more relaxed than gel, making you appear more relaxed as well. However, some of them can provide a strong hold. Can be used as a daily styler, but apply with caution. Any excess product will make your hair feel and look greasy. Among local connoisseurs, Suavecito Strong Hold Hair Pomade has been a top pick for a very long time. It is a water-based pomade with a firm hold and a medium-shine finish designed to keep your hair in place throughout the day. It is suitable for all hair types and textures and has a very fresh perfume scent.

-> Hair Serum What is hair serum for: Low hold, medium shine; smoothes hair, tames frizz Hair serum hair care products that are designed to be applied to hair after washing and conditioning. It is a leave-in treatment that contains a blend of nourishing ingredients such as vitamins, oils, and proteins that can help to repair and strengthen hair, as well as provide a range of other benefits such as improving shine, reducing frizz, and smoothing flyaways. To use hair serum, simply apply a small amount to damp hair, focusing on the ends and any areas that are prone to frizz or flyaways. Style your hair as usual and enjoy the benefits of healthier, more manageable hair. Recommended for the high selling in the market, the Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Magic Anti Frizz Shine Serum. It smoothes the dry hair by giving a dazzling gloss finish that is also soft to touch.