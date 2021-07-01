Message in his music

WHEN words alone are not enough to put across our feelings, music helps to take its expression to a new level. Rapper Kavinish Nair, better known as Kayczar, is releasing his debut album, with 11 new songs, in December. “The album is a summary of who I am as a person,” says Kayczar, 26, who has a degree in cinematic arts. “It touches on certain issues that are close to me.” In the opening song Thievin’, the Johor Baru-born artiste expresses his dismay at how the music industry steals from performers. His hip hop album also gives a glimpse of how society looks at him as an Indian man living in Malaysia. He wrote most of the songs in the album, that comes after more than 20 singles in the past six years. The rapper released his first single Wild Style in 2015.

What motivates you to be in the music world? There was always music in my house when I was growing up. My dad is a music lover and loves to play all kinds of music, from rock and roll to jazz. I had my first piano lesson when I was four years old. What attracted you to rap and hip hop? My first exposure to the music was during my early teenage years. I was listening to rappers like 50 Cent, Joe Flizzow and hip hop duo Too Phat. I have the highest respect for Joe Flizzow. He and Too Phat popularised hip hop in Malaysia. One of my ultimate dreams is to work with Joe Flizzow. Most people have a negative impression of hip hop and rap music, as being all about money, cars and women. In reality, the songs carry great messages in their lyrics. They are like poems with a music beat. These songs can teach you about life and what is going on in different parts of the world.

Kayczar cannot imagine life without music. - Pictures courtesy of Kavinish Nair

What are your future plans as a rapper? Currently, my music career cannot sustain me financially. I am working as a content writer for an e-commerce website while pursuing music as a passion. I would love to change that. I would like to make music as a full-time career. I would love to be more active as an album producer and even produce songs for other artistes. How do you balance your career as a content writer and your passion for music? (Laughing) I do not sleep much. I give my full attention to my career as a content writer during the day. After dinner, my full attention goes to my music and nothing else.