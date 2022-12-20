Messi lights up Astro viewing party

FOOTBALL fans in Malaysia witnessed history after Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against France in one of the all-time great finals.

Over 2,000 fans from different backgrounds were in attendance at Lalaport Bukit Bintang for a viewing party organised by Astro, the official broadcaster of the tournament.

The event received positive feedback and was a huge success according to the host, Reem Shahwa.

“The game was magnificent, what a way to end a fantastic tournament. The fans here were terrific. They cheered the team they supported from the start until the final whistle.

“I spoke to a few of the fans here and the feedback was positive. They enjoy the environment, the crowd was electrifying,” Reem told theSun.

The event also featured a special appearance by former England goalkeeper David James for a meet-and-greet session with the fans.

Speaking to theSun, 52-year-old James, who represented England for two World Cup editions (2006 and 2010), described the whole tournament as unique.

“Football unites people. Even though they are from different countries, religions, and cultures, they are here for one reason and that is to watch a football match. We can see it for yourself from this year’s World Cup,” James said.

Fans watched the highly anticipated final match between Argentina and France on multiple big screens and TVs across WoW Plaza, and cheered on their favourite teams alongside fellow supporters, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Among the fans was the International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career by claiming football’s biggest prize with a superb performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra-time.

The event was a fitting celebration for the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and a testament to Astro’s commitment to providing the best of sports for its customers.

