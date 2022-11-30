Metallica announce new album and tour dates

ON Monday, legendary heavy metal band Metallica announced the title of their upcoming album 72 Seasons, as well as its release date on April 14, 2023 The band also dropped Lux terna, the lead track from the album. The band also announced a forthcoming world tour, which will take place between 2023 and 2024.

The tour will begin in Amsterdam in April 2023, while Montreal and Edmonton are set to host concerts the following summer.

72 Seasons, which will be released on the band’s own label, Blackened Recordings, is produced by Greg Fidelman with co-production assistance from founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Singer Hetfield described the concept of the album as being centred around the first 18 years of a person’s life, which adds up to 72 seasons. The album would be centred on how our perception of the world now is affected by the events of these formative years. There would be a total of 12 tracks on the album.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents,” Hetfield said.

The band is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity after its 1986 song Master of Puppets was included in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale on Netflix.