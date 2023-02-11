Mezcal marvel

Discovering the enchanting world of Montelobos Mezcal’s newest range

MEZCAL, the fastest-growing category of agave spirits, beckons with its diverse aroma and taste profiles, ranging from sweet and fruity to earthy, pungent and even medicinal. It is a spirit that harmoniously complements a wide variety of culinary experiences and Montelobos Mezcal’s latest offerings are here to tantalise your taste buds. Campari Malaysia, in collaboration with its importer, Luen Heng F&B, has partnered with Undisclosed Location in Petaling Jaya to craft an unparalleled Asian-Mexican gastronomic journey, perfectly complemented by Montelobos’ freshest mezcal creations. As I had the exclusive opportunity to explore the world of Montelobos Mezcal, I dove into the heart of the Mexican tradition, discovering not just a spirit but a rich tapestry of culture and heritage. Founded by Ivan Saldana, a master distiller with a passion for craftsmanship, and fifth-generation mezcalero Don Abel Lopez Mateos, Montelobos Mezcal has spent more than a decade perfecting the art of mezcal-making. Their journey is a tribute to Oaxaca, a place where mezcal’s roots run deep and the result is an unmistakable symbol of Mexican territory and craftsmanship.

Montelobos Mezcal lineup Montelobos introduces three captivating additions to the Campari Group portfolio, alongside Montelobos Espadin, which graced the scene in 2022. Montelobos Ensamble Crafted from a blend of agaves, Montelobos Ensamble is an explosion of contrasting flavours. With notes of cooked agave, smoke and citrus, it offers a tantalising dance of body and acidity, accentuating both smoke and fruit.

Montelobos Tobala This unaged joven mezcal is a true artisanal masterpiece, made from roasted underground tobala agave. With clear, bright platinum colour and scents of lemon, licorice and green pepper, it strikes a harmonious balance between green agave, sweetness, and subtle smoke. Montelobos Pechuga Montelobos Pechuga is a unique mezcal espadin, distilled with turkey breast, seasonal fruit and spices. An homage to Oaxacan traditions, it adds an experimental twist to mezcal. With its crystalline appearance, hints of orange peel, pumpkin in tacha and nutmeg, it is a delightful and intriguing concoction.

Montelobos Espadin Montelobos Espadin showcases the perfect balance between the four fundamental flavour profiles in artisanal mezcal - green agave, cooked agave, smoke and wild fermentation. With a crystalline appearance, it offers a nose of damp earth, freshly cut grass, honey and citrus, and a taste that combines the best of cooked and green maguey, with notes of nuts, herbs and smoke. Where can you find these delightful spirits? Montelobos Mezcal is available at various retail chain outlets, including Hanks, Mercato, Village Grocer, The Food Merchant and many more. A gastronomic journey to remember Now, let us dive into the unforgettable gastronomic journey that Campari Malaysia and Luen Heng F&B have crafted. It is an adventure of flavours and sensations, paired perfectly with Montelobos mezcal. The five-course menu unfolds as a delightful tapestry of tastes and experiences.

First course A smoked baby octopus son tam, paired with Montelobos espadin, was a combination that brought out the best in both the dish and the mezcal. The first sip might seem strong, but the smoked baby octopus proved to be a brilliant choice. Second course Malacca asam fish taco and chile lime prawn with mango salsa taco, paired with Montelobos ensamble, offered a delightful fusion of flavours. The taco’s goodness and the smoothness of the mezcal created a match made in culinary heaven. Third course Grilled ribeye fajitas on spicy kimchi fried rice and avocado or lamb churizo flautas with peratal curry and guacamole – both paired with Montelobos Tobala – were a testament to the culinary artistry on display. The organisers even catered to dietary preferences by offering a salmon alternative, showcasing their dedication to delivering a memorable experience.