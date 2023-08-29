MGS master collection: Warts and all

IN less than two months, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on several platforms.
The collection, which will contain the first three Metal Gear Solid games, has had some alarming information released by its publisher, Konami.
In a new round of previews, sites such as IGN and NintendoLife have reported that Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will only run at 720p on current-generation consoles, which is the same as their HD versions on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 from 12 years ago.
According to NintendoLife, Konami has made no attempt to hide this, as the menus for both games have “HD Edition” and “© 2012 Konami”.
The two games are also capped at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch; the original HD versions on the PS3 and 360 were capped at a higher 60fps.
This does not make sense because the Switch is a far superior console to the latter two, which are almost 20-year-old consoles.
The Master Collection will also come loaded with bonus content, such as Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2, the digital graphic novel for Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2, a digital soundtrack for the first game, and digital screenplays for all three of the Metal Gear Solid games.
The first volume of the collection will come to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Though not officially revealed yet, the second volume will presumably include Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.