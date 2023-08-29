MGS master collection: Warts and all

The collection has three of the first games and a lot of bonus content. – PICS BY KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT

IN less than two months, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on several platforms. The collection, which will contain the first three Metal Gear Solid games, has had some alarming information released by its publisher, Konami. In a new round of previews, sites such as IGN and NintendoLife have reported that Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will only run at 720p on current-generation consoles, which is the same as their HD versions on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 from 12 years ago.

According to NintendoLife, Konami has made no attempt to hide this, as the menus for both games have “HD Edition” and “© 2012 Konami”. The two games are also capped at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch; the original HD versions on the PS3 and 360 were capped at a higher 60fps. This does not make sense because the Switch is a far superior console to the latter two, which are almost 20-year-old consoles.