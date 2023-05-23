Michelle Yeoh confirms no sequel to ‘Everything Everywhere’

MICHELLE YEOH recently highlighted her journey as an actress, and how the landscape for Asian performers in the industry has altered.

Yeoh received an Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once and became of of the greatest moment in Oscars. The film also received multiple awards and became a huge sensation.

During the Kering Women in Motion discussion at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Yeoh stressed that the movie's success is evidence that different storytelling styles should be encouraged and that people are open to fresh concepts.

She said: “It’s just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the ‘normal way.’ In the ‘normal way’ would Everything Everywhere All At Once would have been nominated? Chances are no, five to ten years ago.”

Yeoh discussed the factors that contributed to Everything Everywhere All at Once's popularity and how a sequel won't be able to match it. The actress asserted that adding more CGI, violence, or a larger budget to a movie won't improve it in any way.

“There’s no sequel, we would just be doing the same thing,” Yeoh confirmed.

Yeoh said that one of the nicest things that have occurred to her after her major breakthrough is getting scripts where the character is not described as having an Asian appearance.

“The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn’t describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward.”

Yeoh said: “The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people” after being the first Asian and second woman of colour to win Best Actress at the Oscars following Halle Berry in 2002.

She added: “The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It’s been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it’s not shutting behind me ... When there’s so few roles in the past it’s so competitive. If you get the job, I don’t get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I’m successful, you can be successful.”