Michelle Yeoh talks about being a movie star at 60

MICHELLE YEOH, who is earning Oscar buzz with her lead role in the mind-bending Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, is enjoying life at 60.

The part was originally intended for Jackie Chan, but writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert then offered it to Yeoh. She said she later texted Chan to tell him: “Your loss, bro.”

However, in a new interview with Seth Doane for CBS Sunday Morning, she revealed that she was astonished to be cast “at this point in my career.”

“The older you get, the more you are judged by your age rather than your ability,” the martial arts-trained celebrity explained.

Yeoh got choked up remembering how Kwan and Scheinert trusted her for a role that was not only physically demanding, but also required the ability to manage both comedic and dramatic situations.

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star became tearful as she told Doane how important it is “when someone gives you the opportunity to show what you’re capable of.”

That validation surprised Yeoh, given her concerns about her “amazing career” coming to an end with each birthday.