Michelle Yeoh talks of ‘risky’ Wicked role

IN a recent interview at the Fifth Annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Fukuoka, Japan, Oscar-winning actress Datuk Michelle Yeoh talked about her newest role in the highly-anticipated musical film, Wicked.

She made notice of the “risk” involved in accepting the position.

“I’m trying something new right now – filming Jon Chu’s Wicked movie, which will be my first musical. It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait for you all to see it. It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all,“ Yeoh said.

After collaborating in Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, the actor and Chu will work together once more. Yeoh will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, the Oz university where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and the future Wicked Witch of the West all attend.

The actress expressed her enjoyment of playing Madame Morrible and her love of collaborating with her co-stars. The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, along with Yeoh, Grande, and Erivo.

Yeoh also mentioned that she was able to return to Malaysia to present her mother with the Oscar she received for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh was the first Asian to win the award for best leading actress.

She also remarked that she has been spending precious time with her lovely family.

It has been reported that Yeoh's next endeavour will be the voice of the Maximal Transformer Air Razor in the upcoming film Transformers Rise of the Beasts.

The first of two parts of Wicked is slated for release on Nov 27, 2024. The second instalment is scheduled to release on Dec 25, 2025.