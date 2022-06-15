Michelle Yeoh to lead Netflix gangster series

Michelle Yeoh is set to star in the Netflix gangster drama series The Brothers Sun.

The eight-episode series is based in Los Angeles and features an all-Asian cast that includes Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan and Joon Lee, Alice Jewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To.

The story is about a Taipei gangster by the name of Charles Sun (played by Chien) who goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and his younger brother Bruce, after his father is shot by a mysterious assassin.

However Charles, who grew up in Taipei, is torn between being a ruthless killer or wanting to start a new life like his mother, who moved to America to turn over a new leaf.

Meanwhile, Bruce has very few recollections about Taipei and has no clue about his family’s past, until his elder brother shows up, leading to some conflict between the two.