Miles Morales actor aims for Spider-Man role

ACTOR Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has revealed that he’s trying to get into superhero shape in order to portray a live-action version of Spider-Man.

Moore has been portraying the animated young hero since his debut in the film and has garnered attention once again with the highly acclaimed box office hit, Across the Spider-Verse.

Despite Moore’s success as Miles Morales, the upcoming film Beyond the Spider-Verse will mark the conclusion of the Miles Morales trilogy, indicating that Moore may no longer play the character.

As Sony searches for a live-action Miles, it appears that the character will expand beyond Moore and the Spider-Verse franchise.

Moore has also been open about his commitment to a weight loss journey, sharing his goal on Instagram to better embody the character. “Time to lose weight so y’all can see Miles more clearly,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story.

During the promotional tour for Across the Spider-Verse, he also expressed his enthusiasm for playing a live-action Miles Morales in various interviews. With Sony’s confirmation of a live-action Miles Morales project in the works, the question of who will take on the role will undoubtedly engage fans and spark extensive discussion.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently showing in theatres nationwide.