Miley Cyrus sings for late Foo Fighters’ drummer

FRIENDS and family have been paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters since his tragic passing was announced last Friday.

Among them is Miley Cyrus, who paid a tearful tribute to Hawkins during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.

The Bangerz singer honoured her late friend with a heartfelt rendition of her hit single, Angels Like You. During the performance, Cyrus was accompanied by an enormous picture of Hawkins behind her.

Before taking the stage, Cyrus announced that she was honouring her late friend’s legacy.

She said: “Tonight’s show is in honour of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!”

As Cyrus revealed during her set, the pair had a close relationship. In fact, he was the first-person Cyrus contacted following a highly publicised emergency plane landing last week.

“He was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn’t,” Cyrus said. “I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

She then sent her condolences to Hawkins’ bandmates. “I know that any time that I get onstage and any time I get to play with my band – which if anything ever f**king happened to any one of them it would f**king kill me,” she continued. “So, I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters felt today.”

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel in Bogota after complaints of chest pains. According to the authorities, he had over ten substances in his system when he died. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined as the investigations are still ongoing.