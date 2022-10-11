Millie Bobby Brown hopes to play Britney Spears in film

RECENTLY, British actress Millie Bobby Brown said that she has been thinking of portraying Britney Spears on the big screen.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,“ the Stranger Things star shared during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Spears was once referred to as the Princess of Pop during her heyday. However, her career took a downturn in 2007 amidst a series of highly publicised breakdowns, before she was involuntarily placed in a conservatorship for 13 years until its termination last November.

“Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger,“ the young actress said to host Drew Barrymore.

“I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Brown has already proven her acting chops, leading Netflix’s Stranger Things to earn multiple Emmy Awards and the 2017 SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, but also had her fair share of harassment and online bullying since she was a teenager.

Nowadays, she is also doing behind-the-scenes work as a producer on the popular Enola Holmes film series for Netflix, in which she is also starring. She can currently be seen in Enola Holmes 2, where she returns as the intrepid teenage detective.