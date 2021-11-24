Miracle night for BTS

BTS had everyone dancing on their feet when the South Korean superstars ended the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 show with their AMA-winning song, Butter. Not only that, the Sunday night event was described as a miracle night for the group when they became the first Asian act to snag the Artiste of the Year Award.

Adding to their success, the chart-topping boy band gets to celebrate another milestone year with ARMY when they swept the favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song awards. “This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we will never take this for granted,” said the leader of the group, RM.

He added: “Four years ago, we had given this first-time-ever TV live performance at this AMAs stage for DNA. We were so excited and nervous at the time”.

Meanwhile, Suga delivered his speech in Korean saying: “We made our U.S. TV debut four years ago at the AMAs, and I had no idea we would be able to receive the Artist of the Year. I think it’s all thanks to ARMY, thank you ARMY!”

The stars also made the audience jump with excitement when they joined British rock band Coldplay, on stage for the global television premiere performance of My Universe at the Los Angeles event. The septet took their joy to social media by posting on Twitter and doing a post-show Livestream.

Jimin posted a video of himself bowing to the fans while expressing his excitement at finally being able to meet ARMY in person after the pandemic. On the other hand, J-Hope mentioned that he already missed every special moment of that night.

The AMA marks their first in-person appearance since the 2020 Grammys. Besides meeting fans, the award-winning group also got to greet their fellow performers including Chlöe Bailey, Becky G and, Jojo Siwa. It certainly looks like BTS is ending 2021 positively.

In the meantime, Taylor Swift scooped a few top awards as well. Swift broke her own record when she snagged the favourite female pop artist award for the seventh time and broke her previous record for most AMA wins of all time.

She brought home the best pop album for Evermore and now has 34 AMA trophies.

Other winners were Ed Sheeran for Favourite Male Artiste and Olivia Rodrigo for New Artiste of the Year. Drake and Megan Thee Stallion snatched the favourite male and female hip-hop artistes.