Miramax sues Tarantino over Pulp Fiction NFTs

IN a Nov 2 press release, director Quentin Tarantino excitedly announced that he would be selling NFTs based on exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction’s screenplay to fans.

But on Tuesday, Miramax filed a lawsuit on against Tarantino, accusing him of copyright infringement by selling the film’s NFTs.

Tarantino announced the sale at a recent crypto-art convention in New York.

The plan is to auction off NFT – non-fungible tokens – based on excerpts from Tarantino’s original handwritten script for the film, accompanied by commentary.

The NFT is pitched as “secret,” meaning that its contents will be viewable exclusively by the owner.

According to the suit by Miramax, Tarantino did not consult the company beforehand, as Miramax still owns the rights to the director’s 1994 classic film.