Missed opportunity

Chris Pine and Ben Foster star in lacklustre action flick

ADVERTISING The Contractor as coming from the producer of Sicario and John Wick is a little deceptive, as there is little if not no carryover from those films to director Tarik Saleh’s English film debut. A military action film, The Contractor is centered on James Harper’s (Chris Pine) involuntary discharge from the military after a blood test revealed the existence of human growth hormone and anabolic steroids in him. With the discharge, Harper’s pension and health benefits were also taken away. Due to mounting bills at home and the uncertainty of getting a job, Harper is brought by his friend Mike (Ben Foster) to meet Rusty Jennings (Kiefer Sutherland), another veteran who runs a private contracting organisation. During his very first mission, Harper finds himself in a life or death situation when the mission goes awry, and has to fight his way out of countless near-death encounters.

While Pine and Foster were also in the critically-acclaimed Hell or High Water, The Contractor doesn’t come close to the highs the duo had in their previous film together, though it is certainly nice to see them on-screen again. The main problem with The Contractor is the identity crisis it has. Is it a high-octane, decisive black operations action movie? Perhaps it is a study of the psychology of soldies who return from conflict zones to their quiet homes and families? Or, is it an indictment of the United States of America’s mistreatment of active and veteran soldiers who gave their life in service of the country?