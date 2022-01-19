Moon Knight: A new supernatural side of the MCU

IN THE upcoming Disney+ Moon Knight series that will premiere on Mar 30, Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals.

Spector eventually becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Unlike Marvel Studios’ previous series for Disney+, which were based on existing characters from the company’s pre-2019 feature films, Moon Knight charts a brand new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the MCU.

Making his Marvel comics debut in 1975, Moon Knight initially had superpowers based on the phases of the moon, but more recent iterations have kept his abilities mortal, aided by sophisticated gadgetry. That has drawn comics fans to compare the character to the DC Comics superhero Batman.

In an earlier interview while Moon Knight was still filming, Isaac admitted he was a little nervous about the series.