Moon Knight: A new supernatural side of the MCU

IN THE upcoming Disney+ Moon Knight series that will premiere on Mar 30, Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals.
Spector eventually becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.
Unlike Marvel Studios’ previous series for Disney+, which were based on existing characters from the company’s pre-2019 feature films, Moon Knight charts a brand new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the MCU.
Making his Marvel comics debut in 1975, Moon Knight initially had superpowers based on the phases of the moon, but more recent iterations have kept his abilities mortal, aided by sophisticated gadgetry. That has drawn comics fans to compare the character to the DC Comics superhero Batman.
In an earlier interview while Moon Knight was still filming, Isaac admitted he was a little nervous about the series.
“We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like 'I was so nervous about it,' but I've just been having such a blast,” Isaac said.
This will be second time Isaac takes on a major character in a superhero franchise. The first role he had was six years ago, as the supervillain Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse.
Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are co-starring alongside Isaac, with Jeremy Slater serving as creator and head writer, while Mohamed Diab and the indie horror dream team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on as directors.
The show inaugurates Marvel Studios’ second year delivering TV series for Disney+ alongside its feature films. Also expected in 2022 for the streamer: She-Hulk, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Jameela Jamil; Ms. Marvel, a coming-of-age dramedy starring newcomer Iman Vellani in the title role; and Season 2 of the animated series What If...?
Watch the trailer for Moon Knight below: