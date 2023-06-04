More ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs ahead

FOLLOWING the huge success of Game of Thrones and its critically acclaimed prequel, House of the Dragon, which debuted last year, HBO are reportedly planning for another new prequel that will focus on the Targaryen family.

According to Variety, the network is “actively discussing” a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros.

Despite the project’s early stages, there is currently no writer assigned, though sources claim that a search is in progress as HBO is eager to advance the project into development.

Variety sources also claim that the project might include a feature-length component, in which HBO and Warner Bros. would create a feature film as a prelude to a potential television series.

Similar to House of the Dragon, the show would likely adapt more stories from author George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

Speculation has said that the as-yet-unnamed prequel would tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, conquered six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros.

By doing so, Aegon I became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. These events occurred 300 years before the saga that was depicted in Game of Thrones.

If the Aegon conquest prequel is approved, it will join many other Game of Thrones-universe series in development at HBO.

Also in development: Dunk and Egg, about a knight called Ser Duncan the Tall, “Dunk,“ and his squire, “Egg” (future King Aegon V Targaryen); The Sea Snake, about Corlys Velaryon’s nine voyages; and Ten Thousand Ships, about warrior queen Princess Nymeria.

While we wait for more news, House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.