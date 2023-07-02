More of a good thing

LAUNCHED at the tail-end of 2020, the PS5 has ironically been in short supply from the get-go, largely due to the blows dealt by the pandemic that caused a global chip shortage. This has changed in 2023, or so Sony has recently claimed.

According a post on the official PlayStation Blog on Jan 30, the console, games and accessories can be directly purchased from the PlayStation Direct site, while the products will also be available at participating retailers globally.

Earlier in January, Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan said during the company’s Consumer Electronics Presentation (CES) last night that “everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

At the end of last year, the coveted PS5 systems were reported to be slightly more available compared to the launch scarcity. Further back in December last year, Sony claimed it had resolved supply issues in Asian territories.

Though Sony seems to be keeping to their word on progressively increasing the supply of the console, there are some caveats to keep in mind, such as the still-existing semiconductor shortage that the industry is grappling with that makes the production of high-end devices such as the PS5 difficult.

Due to the supply issues, the console continues to be sold by scalpers at extremely inflated prices.

Despite supply issues, the PS5 has still managed to sell well, as Sony announced during the aforementioned CES conference that the console has surpassed 30 million units sold since its launch in 2020.

This is mostly likely owed to the stellar output of already console-exclusive games such as God of War: Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 among others that have put the PS5 above other current-generation consoles.

If the supply issue is resolved completely, there will be more PS5s and console-exclusives to go around.