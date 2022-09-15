More seasons of The Witcher greenlit, say reports

GET ready for more adventures featuring Geralt of Rivia. The third season of the Netflix series featuring the brooding monster hunter played by Henry Cavill is almost done filming, and is expected to premiere on the streamer some time next year.

There are unconfirmed reports that Netflix has already greenlit seasons 4 and 5 of the series, and that both the development and production of the two seasons will be taking place back-to-back. However, neither Netflix nor anyone involved in the production has come out to confirm this. Instead, The Witcher fans are told to look forward to Netflix’s TUDUM fan event on Sept 24 (1am Sept 25 in Malaysia), where more news about the series is expected to be announced.

The Witcher Season 3 will adapt the events and characters of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel, Time of Contempt, the second novel in the main Witcher saga and the fourth book overall. Netflix’s synopsis for the series revealed the show will see Ciri hunted by various factions, including the elves and mages, all while continuing her magical training under the guidance of Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The sorceress will take the Cintran princess to Aretuza to train, and there, the pair will find themselves surrounded by political machinations, corruption and dark magic.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previously confirmed Season 3 will also include a major storyline from Sapkowski’s book Blood of Elves, on top of its adaptation of Time of Contempt.