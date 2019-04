NANDO’S the flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken experts introduces more goodness that will keep both bellies and wallets satisfied.

Lunch just got a little more exciting. From 11am to 3pm, fans can now choose between the Quarter PERi-PERi chicken with Mediterranean Rice or the new Chicken Salsa Bowl for RM16.90 to accompany their bottomless drink.

The PERi-PERi Chicken Salsa Bowl contains flavourful juicy chicken tenders, filling Mediterranean rice, and special tangy salsa of sweet fresh corn, cucumber and tomatoes. It’s sure to give Nando’s lovers the much needed energy boost to get through midday.

Don’t worry if you missed lunch, the Chicken Salsa Bowl is also available throughout the day at only RM15.90.

For those looking to add more veg to their diet, there’s the Sunshine Bowl where the sun revolves around you.

This colourful bowl is filled with green lettuce and edamame beans, bright yellow corn kernels, red cabbage, white turnips and nutritious egg.

All this for only RM14.90! Egg is also available as a separate add-on to all your meals.