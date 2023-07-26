Most anticipated novel adaptation drama

VIU Malaysia is ready to launch its latest romantic melodrama series, I Love You, Stupid! This 40-episode drama will premiere on the Viu app every Wednesday through Saturday starting July 12.

This drama is based on Melur Jelita’s popular novel and boasts a cast of well-known performers, including MK K-Clique, Ezzanie Jasny, Haidar Hasanudin, Fauzi Nawawi, Marisa Yasmin, and Lisdawati.

I Love You, Stupid! depicts the narrative of Iris Nur, an intelligent lady who follows her own set of rules in life, even if it means sacrificing others.

This includes an officer who was wrongfully implicated after Iris failed to seduce him in order to avert a fine.