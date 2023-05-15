Movie date with Mum

Here are eight films you might want to watch with your Mother on her special day

EVERYBODY has a different way of celebrating Mother’s Day, but if both you and your mother are both movie buffs, this guide has you covered. Watching a movie that can entertain as well as remind you about how special you mum is can be a great way to spend Mother’s Day this year. You can cuddle on the couch with your family while watching any one of these feature films this Mother’s Day, as they all celebrate various aspects of motherhood in their own way. Get ready to stream any movie from our carefully-selected library by grabbing some popcorn (and some tissues). Stepmom (1998) In the movie Stepmom, Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts co-star as Jackie and Isabel, two different women who first butt heads over raising the latter’s children. Isabel has been dating Jackie’s ex-husband for a year, and the ex-husband decides to marry Isabel, making her the stepmother of his and Jackie’s two children. Jackie is keeping her catastrophic medical prognosis a secret, but she is unapologetic about how much she despises Isabel and her parenting approach. The two ladies are able to share their anxieties and hopes for the future with one another after experiencing an emotional roller coaster and having many difficult discussions.

Freaky Friday (2003) Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan portray a mother-and-daughter duo who are at odds. They unexpectedly find themselves inhabiting each other’s bodies. They must assume the each other’s lives and roles until they can come up with a solution. The rest of the plot revolves around whether they will survive the day without destroying one another’s lives.

Monster-In-Law (2005) Jennifer Lopez’s Charlie struggles with her possessive soon-to-be mother-in-law Viola (Jane Fonda), who is, to put it politely, not very impressed with her son’s choice of bride. Viola will do all it takes to ensure that she is the only significant female figure in her son’s life, so Charlie is in for an unpleasant shock.

The Blind Side (2009) The Blind Side is a touching film that celebrates the importance of family and love. The movie, which is based on a real life incident, centres around a wealthy white couple that takes in a destitute African-American adolescent and helps him develop as a football player. The movie ought to inspire you and your mother since it is an excellent representation of the love and support that families may bestow. If you want to tear those tears out, make sure to watch this film.

Brave (2012) Although it is an easy choice for mothers of young children, this film is beloved by all age groups. Mums of brash tweens and adolescents will identify most with Merida’s fiery independence and determination to forge her own way in life. And when Merida and her mother, Queen Elinor, eventually come to an understanding, mums and daughters everywhere will experience a small warm-fuzzy moment.

Dumplin (2018) Rosie Dickson, played by Jennifer Aniston, is Dumplin’s mother who has invested more time and energy in southern pageants than her daughter. The two are compelled to work together after Rosie’s sister, who was Dumplin’s guardian, passes away. This mother-daughter team gets off to a bad start, but after considering things from the other person’s viewpoint, they come to an understanding and form a bond.

Little Women (2019) One heartwarming film that honours the familial relationships is Little Women. The film tells the tale of four sisters’ experiences during the American Civil War. The movie is based on a well-known novel by Louisa May Alcott. Here, the sisters’ love, devotion, and friendship are all very evident. While focusing on a group of sisters, it’s a wonderful movie to watch with your mum since it shows how important family is.